7 Killed in Half Moon Bay Shootings; Biden Comments

Seven people believed to be farmworkers were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Four victims with gunshot wounds were found dead at one plant nursery, the sheriff's office said. Another was taken to Stanford Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, The Washington Post reported.

Later, three more shooting victims were found dead at another plant nursery, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities identified the suspect as Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, 67, who was taken into custody late Monday afternoon without incident after he was found in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's office substation in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. A semi-automatic handgun was found in the car.

Corpus said the suspect, who was "fully cooperating" with investigators, had worked at one of the two crime scenes. She described the sites as agricultural "nurseries," where some of the workers also lived. Local media reported one site was a mushroom farm.

It was believed Zhao acted alone, Corpus said. A motive for the shooting was not known.

The shooting occurred after at least 11 people were killed and nine were injured in a mass shooting Saturday night at a Monterey Park, California, dance studio, where an event was being held to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

A 72-year-old Asian suspect, Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday.

"For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence," President Joe Biden said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"Yesterday, Senator [Dianne] Feinstein — alongside Senators [Chris] Murphy, [Richard] Blumenthal and others — reintroduced a federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21. ... I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe."

San Mateo authorities said Zhao shot three of his victims in the trailers where they lived next to the field where they worked, and then gunned down two others in the field, officials said.

"They were farmworkers affected tonight. There were children on the scene of the incident. This is truly a heartbreaking incident in our community," Supervisor Ray Mueller said, NBC Bay Area reported.

Half Moon Bay Council member Debbie Ruddock said the victims are Chinese farmworkers, the Post reported.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was visiting wounded survivors from Saturday night's massacre in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park when he was informed of Monday's killings in northern California.

"Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom tweeted.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.