×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | schools | transgender | gender identity | lawsuits | parental consent | lawsuit

Settlement Reached in Mom's School Trans Case

By    |   Wednesday, 30 August 2023 09:45 AM EDT

A California mother and daughter settled a case for $100,000 with a school district that allegedly tried to transition the girl's gender without the mother's consent.

Jessica Konen, who was represented by The Center for American Liberty, filed a lawsuit against the Spreckels Union School District in California after her daughter, a sixth-grader named Alicia, was recruited into an "Equality Club" and taught about bisexuality and transgender identity, and after the school took steps to help her conceal her identity as a boy, reported The Daily Caller.

Alicia was given articles on how to keep her gender identity a secret from her parents and allowed to use a unisex teachers' restroom instead of the girls' room, her mother said.

"This is a huge win for Jessica and Alicia, and it's also a win for parents across the country," The Center for American Liberty said in a press release after the $100,000 settlement. "Increasingly, schools are pushing radical gender ideology on young students and socially transitioning vulnerable children — without parental notification or consent."

"Parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing of their children," the organization added. "Parental Secrecy policies, as employed by the Spreckels Union School District and by schools across the country, unconstitutionally rob parents of that right."

According to the lawsuit, staff members at the school also reportedly threatened to call Child Protective Services on Jessica Konen when she refused to refer to her daughter as a male.

Meanwhile, her husband, Gunter, was told of his daughter's transition during a meeting with a teacher and the school's principal.

The ruling comes after another California school board, Chico Unified, voted in April to keep its policy that allows teachers to keep a student's gender transition secret, despite a lawsuit by a mother who also alleged the school helped her daughter's transition hidden.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday filed a lawsuit to prevent the Chino Valley Unified School District from notifying parents about transgender students. The lawsuit is the most recent attempt by Democrat state officials to fight the adoption of such policies in conservative districts.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A California mother and daughter settled a case for $100,000 with a school district that allegedly tried to transition the girl's gender without the mother's consent.
california, schools, transgender, gender identity, lawsuits, parental consent, lawsuit
350
2023-45-30
Wednesday, 30 August 2023 09:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved