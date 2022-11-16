×
Tags: california | police | law enforcement

Calif. Wrong-Way Driver Plows Into 25 Law Enforcement Cadets; 5 Critically Injured

Law enforcement personnel take a closer look at the SUV involved in critically injuring nearly two dozen deputy recruits in a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training academy class in Whittier, California. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:09 PM EST

A Honda CR-V going the wrong way injured 25 law enforcement cadets from various agencies across Los Angeles County, five critically, when it plowed into them during their Wednesday morning run, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road in Whittier and was reported at 6:25 a.m.

Firefighters with L.A. County Fire Station 96 heard a loud crash and immediately rendered aid to the recruits and called for backup. Authorities said 20 law enforcement vehicles from several agencies responded to the scene.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, 16 of the struck cadets suffered minor injuries, four had moderate injuries, and five were critically injured.

The recruits — including two who were airlifted — were rushed to several hospitals across Los Angeles and Orange counties including UCI Medical Center in the city of Orange, St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, LAC+USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, and PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

The driver, who was identified as a 22-year-old male from Diamond Bar, suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital, according to USA Today.

Villanueva said the driver was not intoxicated based on the results of a field sobriety test and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling in a southbound lane before veering into a northbound lane and some recruits told responding authorities they estimated the vehicle was moving around 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Angelica Musick, the girlfriend of one of the victims, told Fox 11 the recruits think the incident may have been intentional because they do not believe the driver used his brakes.

"He just told us the car went straight into them and several of his classmates were severely injured," Musick said. "The driver was still on the accelerator, so he was trying to break the car window just trying to get the driver to stop because he was still just pressing on the gas."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted, "This is a tragedy on so many levels."

"The County has been making a concerted effort to recruit new deputies," she said. "We asked these men and women to be first responders and they were training this morning when they were struck down."

"I pray their futures have not been cut short today," she added.

Whittier is located 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


