×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: california | legislature | parental | rights | gender

California Passes Bills Targeting Parental Rights

By    |   Tuesday, 12 September 2023 09:07 AM EDT

Gender affirmation will become a factor in California child custody cases if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new legislation into law.

If the bill, AB-957, is signed into law, a parent who disagrees with their child seeking social transitioning or gender transition procedures could lose custody of the child and face child abuse charges.

Newsom, who has been supportive of transgender students, is expected to sign the bill into law.

The legislation is one of five bills passed by one or both houses of the California legislature with the aim of both hiding childhood proclamations of transgender identity from parents and punishing parents for not "affirming" the child through social and medical interventions.

"Parents are caught in a terrible predicament as they are told their children will commit suicide unless they support gender transition. This is false and is now being propagated by the state of California," Do No Harm Chairman Dr. Stanley Goldfarb told the Washington Examiner.

"Instead of providing emotional and psychological support for these troubled children and these desperate parents, the state is putting them in legal jeopardy and risking further alienation from their children. It's hard to believe this is happening in America."

Four of the five bills have sailed through both of California's Democrat-led legislative chambers. One has passed the Senate and awaits Assembly approval.

"Is it the role of parents to affirm children? Or is it their role to guide and shape them into becoming good, honest, and healthy people? Since when do children know what's best for them?" American Principles Project President Terry Schilling told the Examiner.

"Parents are to affirm their children when they are right and correct them when they are wrong. If your son claims to be a girl, your job as a parent is to correct them, not affirm them in this delusion anymore than affirming an underweight anorexic child is obese."

AB-665 allows minors to seek "mental health services" without their parents' knowledge or consent. It also allows for the removal of children ages 12 and older from their parents' home without a court order.

AB-5, named the Safe and Supportive Schools Act, requires school teachers to be trained to identify parents who may not agree with a child's stated gender identity.

AB-1078 would ensure childhood access to sexually explicit materials in schools.

SB-407 would require parents who wish to adopt children in California to align their beliefs with transgender ideology. The bill has not yet passed the state Assembly.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Gender affirmation will become a factor in California child custody cases if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new legislation into law.
california, legislature, parental, rights, gender
414
2023-07-12
Tuesday, 12 September 2023 09:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved