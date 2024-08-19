California Passes Retail Crime, Property Theft Package

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed into a law a package of bills aimed at reducing retail crime and property theft, CNBC reports.

The legislation includes stricter penalties on those involved in organized crime rings that deal in retail theft, as well as longer prison sentences and higher fines for those involved in selling, exchanging, or returning stolen goods. It also adds new penalties and increases old ones when it comes to goods that are stolen from vehicles with the intent to resell.

Newsom, in a statement last week, hailed the package of bills as "the most significant legislation to address property crime in modern California history."

He continued, "I thank the bipartisan group of lawmakers, our retail partners, and advocates for putting public safety over politics. While some try to take us back to ineffective and costly policies of the past, these new laws present a better way forward — making our communities safer and providing meaningful tools to help law enforcement arrest criminals and hold them accountable."

According to the press release, the California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force made 884 arrests since January and recovered over $7.2 million worth of stolen goods.