Earthquake Strikes off Calif.; Tsunami Warning Canceled

A strong earthquake was felt widely across Northern California on Thursday and authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The warning for Northern California and southern Oregon was canceled, according to a bulletin from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska, because "no tsunami observations are available to report."

The National Weather Service had estimated a tsunami hitting San Francisco at 12:10 p.m. local time (3:10 p.m. ET), according to Reuters.

The 7.0 magnitude quake struck at 10:44 a.m. local time west of Ferndale, a small city in coastal Humboldt County near the Oregon border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt as far south as San Francisco, where residents felt a rolling motion for several seconds. It was followed by smaller aftershocks.

The quake was recorded at a depth of just 6 miles, almost 62 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Smartphone users received warnings urging them to move to higher ground immediately, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you," the warning stated. "You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters."

The newspaper said tsunami warning sirens were activated along a stretch of the coast, including in Bonny Doon in Santa Cruz County.