WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: byron donalds | fort myers | florida | council members | immigration | ice | enforcement

Rep. Donalds: Oust 'Rogue' Fort Myers Council Members

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 10:07 PM EDT

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called for the removal of three Fort Myers, Florida, council members who voted against an agreement to allow local police to act as and assist Immigration Customs Enforcement agents in immigration enforcement.

Councilwomen Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson, and Diana Giraldo voted against the measure that would allow Fort Myers police to question suspected illegals and process them for immigration violations. The vote ended in a 3-3 tie, resulting in the motion getting rejected.

"The Fort Myers City Council thinks it can flout POTUS, Congress, the Governor, & the State Legislature. These rogue council-members SHOULD BE REMOVED," Donalds said in a post to X.

Donalds has announced his candidacy for governor in 2026; sitting Gov. Ron DeSantis is termed out.

"Florida will ensure its laws are followed, and when it comes to immigration — the days of inaction are over. Govern yourselves accordingly," DeSantis said in a post to X.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to the Fort Myers City Council, warning them that their failure to pass the resolution "makes you a sanctuary city."

"Sanctuary policies are illegal in Florida. Fix this problem or face the consequences," he said in a post.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, Councilmen Fred Burson and Liston Bochette voted to approve the agreement.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called for the removal of three Fort Myers, Florida, council members who voted against an agreement to allow local police to act as and assist Immigration Customs Enforcement agents in immigration enforcement.
byron donalds, fort myers, florida, council members, immigration, ice, enforcement
214
2025-07-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 10:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved