Rep. Donalds: Oust 'Rogue' Fort Myers Council Members

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., called for the removal of three Fort Myers, Florida, council members who voted against an agreement to allow local police to act as and assist Immigration Customs Enforcement agents in immigration enforcement.

Councilwomen Darla Bonk, Terolyn Watson, and Diana Giraldo voted against the measure that would allow Fort Myers police to question suspected illegals and process them for immigration violations. The vote ended in a 3-3 tie, resulting in the motion getting rejected.

"The Fort Myers City Council thinks it can flout POTUS, Congress, the Governor, & the State Legislature. These rogue council-members SHOULD BE REMOVED," Donalds said in a post to X.

Donalds has announced his candidacy for governor in 2026; sitting Gov. Ron DeSantis is termed out.

"Florida will ensure its laws are followed, and when it comes to immigration — the days of inaction are over. Govern yourselves accordingly," DeSantis said in a post to X.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to the Fort Myers City Council, warning them that their failure to pass the resolution "makes you a sanctuary city."

"Sanctuary policies are illegal in Florida. Fix this problem or face the consequences," he said in a post.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, Councilmen Fred Burson and Liston Bochette voted to approve the agreement.