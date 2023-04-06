Rep. Donalds Announces Trump Endorsement

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is endorsing former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, announcing in a statement Thursday that he believes Trump is the leader needed to get the nation back on track.

"There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need — to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again," Donalds said in an announcement obtained by ABC News' Rachel Scott. "That is why I'm honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me."

With his announcement, Donalds joins Florida GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna to formally endorse Trump rather than backing a potential campaign from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is likely expected to seek the White House but has not yet announced his intentions.

Donalds, who was elected to the House in 2021, has already made his presence felt, making an unsuccessful bid to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to chair the House Republican Caucus and throwing his hat in the race for House speaker, losing to current Speaker Kevin McCarthy, reports The Washington Examiner.

He has also been showing interest in running for DeSantis' seat for governor and is a long-time Trump supporter.