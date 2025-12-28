Rep. Donalds: Trump Economy Boosts Wages, Buying Power

Republicans should focus on the positive signs that the economy is improving, including energy costs, inflation, and wage gains, while also working to overhaul the nation's healthcare insurance plans, Rep. Byron Donalds said on Sunday.

"Gas prices are down, energy prices are coming down, inflation’s under control," the Florida Republican said in a televised interview.

This leaves families feeling that they have more purchasing power than they did during former President Joe Biden’s administration, he added.

Donalds also pointed to a newly released report showing the nation's gross domestic product is now at 4.2%, saying it came in above estimates and could influence the Federal Reserve’s path on interest rates.

"That’s going to give the Federal Reserve, I think, more data in order to continue to cut rates," Donalds said.

He said lower rates could reduce borrowing costs for Americans trying to buy a home, refinance, or finance major purchases like a vehicle.

The Florida Republican, who is also running for governor, said the message should be that middle- and working-income families can stretch their dollars further when inflation is lower and wages rise.

The interview later turned to healthcare, with the host noting that certain Affordable Care Act-related subsidies were set to expire this week and that Florida could be among the states hit hardest by the change.

Donalds said he does not see a short-term subsidy extension as the solution, calling instead for a broad overhaul of the Affordable Care Act’s structure and regulations.

"Before you even talk about subsidies, we have to do a complete overhaul of the Affordable Care Act," Donalds said.

He described exchange coverage as too expensive and blamed Democrats for a system he said benefits health insurance companies, saying subsidies flow to insurers while mandates and regulations drive up costs.

Donalds said he wants subsidy dollars redirected into health savings accounts for consumers, allowing individuals to pay for care more directly rather than sending federal money to insurers.

He also backed ideas that President Donald Trump has promoted, including a "most favored nation" approach to prescription drug pricing and expanded association health plans that would allow small business owners and independent contractors to band together to purchase coverage at lower rates.

"Subsidies are not going to solve this problem," Donalds said, adding that government support can push prices higher.

He acknowledged that Republicans face political pressure on the issue, with some House members in competitive races and disagreements within the party over how to proceed.

Still, Donalds said it will be up to Republicans returning to Washington to unite around a plan that addresses underlying costs rather than temporary fixes.