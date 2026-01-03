Burgum: Trump Admin Has Stopped Invasion at Southern Border

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says the Trump administration has effectively halted what he described as an "invasion" at the U.S. southern border, citing sharply reduced migrant crossings and a renewed crackdown on transnational criminal networks.

In a post on X, Burgum said that under President Donald Trump, "border crossings have hit record lows," arguing that decisive enforcement policies have reversed years of what he called failed border management.

"This administration has stopped the invasion at our Southern Border, and now we’re stopping the mass casualties caused by Maduro’s criminal network," Burgum wrote. "The U.S. will no longer allow cartels to make billions while drug trafficking kills hundreds of thousands of Americans. This is America First."

Burgum’s remarks come as the Trump administration highlights border security as a central pillar of its second-term agenda.

Administration officials point to expanded border wall construction, tighter asylum standards, and increased cooperation between federal agencies as key factors behind the decline in illegal crossings. They argue that clear enforcement policies have restored deterrence after years of mixed signals from Washington.

Burgum also tied border enforcement to the fight against fentanyl and other illicit drugs, which continue to devastate communities across the country.

He specifically referenced criminal networks linked to Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro, who was captured Saturday by U.S. forces.

The administration has increasingly framed the drug crisis as a national security issue, not just a public health emergency.

Federal officials say drug cartels have reaped enormous profits by moving narcotics across the southern border, fueling addiction and overdose deaths nationwide. By targeting cartel operations and tightening border controls, the administration argues it can disrupt those revenue streams and save lives.

Supporters of the president say the results validate a tough-on-border approach that prioritizes enforcement over what they call “catch-and-release” policies of the past.

Critics, however, dispute the administration’s characterizations and warn that aggressive enforcement measures risk humanitarian consequences. They also argue that migration patterns fluctuate for many reasons, including economic conditions and regional instability.