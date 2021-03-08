Burger King UK Trolls Cancel Culture, Tweets: 'Women Belong in the Kitchen'

Whether it was effective viral marketing strategy or just plain sexist, Burger King U.K. is under fire for tweeting "women belong in the kitchen."

The tweet definitely drew the desired attention, but Burger King's ensuing tweets explain the message was intended to bring awareness to its scholarship program for aspiring women chefs.

Burger King U.K.'s 3-tweet series began in honor of International Women's Day:

"Women belong in the kitchen."

Adding:

"If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career. #IWD"

And concluding:

"We are proud to be launching a new scholarship programme which will help female Burger King employees pursue their culinary dreams!"

Despite the explanation of its program designed to lift up women instead of diminishing them, it did not stop cancel culture from coming for Burger King.

One offended, professed boycotter, who called herself an "angry feminist," tweeted:

"I won't be eating at your store again thanks"

Actress Chelsea Peretti tweeted:

"Burger King belongs in a trashcan."

Adding:

"Because its not good food."

Burger King U.K. stood behind its original tweet in a statement posted to Twitter:

"Why would we delete a tweet that's drawing attention to a huge lack of female representation in our industry, we thought you'd be on board with this as well? We've launched a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career."

Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports" is running a weeklong series taking a look at the toxicity of cancel culture. The show airs live from 7-8 p.m. ET.