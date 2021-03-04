Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Right, Left, Center Needed to Fight Cancel Culture

People from all parts of the political spectrum should unite to fight "cancel culture," according to legal scholar Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

Dershowitz appeared on Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports" and said he had been the victim of cancel culture when a New York City YMCA canceled his appearance due to false allegations against the professor. That prevented those who wanted to hear him from doing so, he said.

A House subcommittee last week held a hearing to discuss disinformation and extremism in the media. It specifically was aimed at cable and satellite carriers that provided a platform to conservative news networks.

"I hope all Americans wake up to this," Dershowitz told host Greg Kelly. "I hope it's not just the 'shoe is on the other foot' test. Now, the conservatives are the victims of cancel culture so they're big supporters of the Constitution and constitutional rights. During McCarthyism, it was the left that were the victims, and the right were the oppressors.

"We need both the right, the left, and also the center to stand united against censorship, against cancel culture, and in favor of the marketplace of ideas. We have the right to flip the channel if we don’t like what's on Newsmax. Change the channel, but don't tell the carriers, the satellite carriers and the cable carriers, to deny us the right to watch Newsmax. That is wrong."

John McLaughlin also appeared during the segment with Dershowitz. The pollster was told about a recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris poll that found 64 percent of respondents said they thought cancel culture posed a threat to freedom in the U.S. A total of 36 percent said it was not a threat.

McLaughlin mentioned a poll he conducted in January, when a question was asked about former President Donald Trump and social media.

"If Big Tech can take him off social media, they can do it to any American — 74 percent agreed with that," McLaughlin said. "It's an absolute threat and people see it going on.

"The country's waking up to this, and they see it, they don't like it, and American values we see as free speech, and freedom of association, and being able to legally protest and they’re taken away from us."