Tags: bud light | dylan mulvaney | sales

Bud Light Sales Down 20% After Trans Jam

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 05:36 PM EDT

Bud Light sales fell by more than 20% last month after the brand partnered with trans actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, The Drinks Business reports.

The report notes that total beer volumes for parent company Anheuser-Busch fell by 12.5% in April while rival companies Molson Coors and Constellation Brands saw their sales rise by 7.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Coors Light, a direct competitor to Bud Light, had its sales rise by almost 11% last month.

The Washington Post reports that while conservatives began calls for boycotts after the company partnered with Mulvaney, liberals began to turn on the company after it failed to stand up for her amid the backlash.

Todd Evans, the president and chief executive of LGBTQ marketing company Rivendell Media, told the Post that Bud Light's problem is "they took a stand and didn't stand behind it."

The Drinks Business notes that the controversy stems from a single can that was produced specifically for Mulvaney, a well-known social-media influencer. The post about the can that she later made was not a formal advertising campaign, the can is not being mass-produced and will not be sold to the general public.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


