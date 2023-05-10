Dylan Mulvaney: 'Trouble Sleeping' Amid Bud Light Scandal

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney admits she's still "having trouble sleeping" weeks after backlash erupted over the controversial Bud Light advertising promotion.

The beer brand sparked outrage early in April after it sent Mulvaney a personalized can to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition. The repercussions have been severe, with parent company Anheuser-Busch facing boycotts and condemnation from a string of prominent personalities including Kid Rock and former President Donald Trump.

Anheuser-Busch has since worked at distancing itself from the partnership, with CEO Brendan Whitworth saying, "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Mulvaney meanwhile, has received her share of online hate — something that she opened up about during an appearance on the "Dear Schuyler" podcast.

"It's true, I'm having trouble sleeping," Mulvaney said, according to Newsweek.

"There is a guilt sometimes when you go to do something fun or you go on vacation," she continued. "Those are part of the rest, part of the recharge, and a privilege because we are very privileged to rest in moments."

The influencer added, "But again, it's the long game, it's the long race."

Earlier this month, while appearing on comedian Chelsea Handler's podcast, "Dear Chelsea," Mulvaney admitted that "haters really wore me down for a second" following the public outcry over the Bud Light promotion, according to the Daily Mail.

Mulvaney said she is "not processing" the subsequent fallout and revealed that what broke her heart was being misgendered as a man. Mulvaney further said that "haters" did not realize the impact the ordeal was having on her mental health.

"That's what I think a lot of these haters don't realize is that the mental effects of misgendering in the media. It breaks my heart because you know there are people calling me a man and I don't right now. I feel like I'm not even processing any of it," she said. "I'm so scared to do that deep dive and to know what the effects are."