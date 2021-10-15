×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: british | lawmaker | stabbed | david amess

British Lawmaker Stabbed Multiple Times

British Lawmaker Stabbed Multiple Times
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AP)

Friday, 15 October 2021 09:27 AM

A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed several times in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at a Methodist Church.

Police said a man had been arrested after the stabbing.

Amess's office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.

"He was stabbed several times," John Lamb, a local councilor at the scene, told Reuters. "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

Amess's condition was unclear.

"Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff," said the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer.

Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.

His website lists his main interests are "animal welfare and pro-life issues."

The stabbing at Amess' meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour's Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A lawmaker in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been stabbed multiple times, Sky reported.David Amess had been in his local constituency, Sky said....
british, lawmaker, stabbed, david amess
210
2021-27-15
Friday, 15 October 2021 09:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved