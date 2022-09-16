×
Tags: british government | queen elizabethii | mourners

UK Govt Briefly Halts Line of Mourners Waiting to See Queen Lie in State

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 03:41 PM EDT

The British government on Friday for a brief period suspended the line of mourners waiting for their chance to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state as the estimated wait time jumped to 24 hours.

"Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience," the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport wrote on Twitter at around 10 a.m. local time.

"The queue may be paused again if it reaches capacity," the department tweeted, noting that "overnight temperatures will be cold."

The line was suspended for more than six hours, with those rejoining facing a 24-hour wait.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the funeral Monday.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, said the royal family has been "overwhelmed" by the emotional response to the queen's death.

"We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us," Edward said as he viewed flowers left by mourners at Windsor Castle.

"Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means," he said, adding that his mother's memory should be "long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
