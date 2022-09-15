British Ambassador to Newsmax: Americans Tell Me 'She Was Our Queen Too'

Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the United States, has enjoyed hearing condolences and celebratory perspectives from the American people over the last few days regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I've [spoken to] people of all ages and all walks of life, saying, 'She was our queen too,'" Pierce told Newsmax on Thursday evening while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

The queen ''was the perfect embodiment of the human heroic," Pierce said.

In the interview, Pierce continually marveled at how Queen Elizabeth II took over the throne at age 25 and oversaw seven decades of significant societal changes within the United Kingdom.

Even at such a young age, Pierce said, the "queen was watching [and studying] many of the world leaders at that time."

Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96. As such, Pierce has heard estimates, factoring in the current worldwide population, that 90% of that group have known nothing else than Queen Elizabeth II occupying the British throne.

"Adaptability" was her strength, Pierce said. "[The queen] managed to make the monarchy an essential, but not intrusive, part of our lives."

Regarding the United States, Pierce says Queen Elizabeth II was very appreciative of the countries' culture "commonalities."

She also had a great sense of world history, Pierce said, often relishing her discussions of the Magna Carta with former President Ronald Reagan.

"[The queen] always thought of herself, personally, as a great friend to America," Pierce said.

That connection between the U.K. and United States was never more apparent than in the days following 9/11 in 2001. As a show of respect, Pierce said the queen ordered "The Star-Spangled Banner" to be played in the halls of British government.

And when the queen died, the U.S. subsequently reciprocated with its own tributes to a "remarkable" monarch "who served her duty to the very end," Pierce said. "We very much appreciate [these gestures] from our closest ally."

