Brian Laundrie Manhunt Leads Authorities to Human Remains

Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson, center, of the FBI Tampa office announces that human remains have been found, as well as items belonging to Brian Laundrie, on Oct. 20, 2021, at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Fla. (Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 October 2021 09:28 PM

The search for Brian Laundrie has led authorities to the discovery of human remains, though reports did not indicate that Laundrie was responsible for their deaths.

Laundrie, the sole person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, was last reported as skipping out of his family's Florida home. According to Fox News, the FBI on Wednesday confirmed that they had discovered what appear to be human remains as well as personal items belonging to Laundrie's, including a notebook and a backpack, near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

"These items were found in an area that, up until recently, had been underwater. Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area," said Michael McPherson, an FBI special agent at the Bureau's Tampa division. "It's likely the team will be on scene for several days."

The Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the discovery had been made "in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be. Chris and Roberta [Laundrie] will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments," Bertolino added.

