Dem Sen. Warnock Has 3 Times Cash of Walker in Georgia Runoff

As voting has begun in the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Herschel Walker, a large disparity exists in the campaign coffers.

The incumbent Warnock has the big Democrat dollars behind him to almost three times that of Walker going in, CNBC reported Friday.

Warnock had more than $29 million in cash as of Nov. 16, having raised a 2022 midterms high of nearly $176 million, according to the Federal Elections Commission. Walker has just over $9.8 million cash on hand, having brought the highest-funded candidate to a runoff with less than $59 million, according to the FEC.

In the month from Oct. 20 to Nov. 16 alone, Warnock's campaign raised $52 million to Walker's under $21 million.

Walker was able to keep the incumbent from reaching the 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff in the final Nov. 8 vote, despite the wide cash disparity.

The midterm elections delivered key battleground victories to Sen.-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa., and incumbent Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Kelly was the No. 3 raising senator in this elections cycle at just under $82 million – less than half of what Warnock had available for his well-funded campaign.

The well-funded Democrat victories delivered the Senate majority to President Joe Biden's party, giving it control of the nominees and having the final stamp of approval on House legislation.

Republicans won the House, holding a 220-213 majority with just two races remaining to call – and Republicans are leading both. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., leads in a race in a state law-mandated recount and California GOP candidate John Duarte leads by just 693 votes in California's 13th District as counting mass mail-in ballots continue to stall the declaration of a winner.