Brett Favre: 'Unfair' for Laurel Hubbard, Transgender Female Athletes to Compete as Women

Brett Favre is speaking out against transgender athletes competing in the Olympics as women.

During Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, "Boiling with Favre," the Hall of Fame NFL quarterback pointed towards New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who became the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics, as an example.

"It's a man competing as a woman," Favre said. "That's unfair. It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it. But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females."

Hubbard competed in men's weightlifting events before transitioning in 2013. She was selected for the women's weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020 after meeting the requirements for trans athletes and fair competition, which requires athletes to demonstrate that they have fewer than 10 nanomoles of testosterone per liter in their blood, according to Insider.

"If I was a true female — I can't believe I'm saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself," Favre commented.

He also spoke about the controversy surrounding trans Olympic BMX Freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe, who vowed to burn the U.S. flag on the podium in a Facebook post last year.

"I wouldn't have her participate in my Olympics; go participate for somebody else," Favre said. "To say that is such a slap in our country's face. I can't believe this person can be allowed to participate for our country."

Earlier this week, Wolfe addressed her comments in an interview with Fox News, explaining that it did not mean she did not care about her country.

"Anyone who thinks that I don't care about the United States is sorely mistaken. One of the reasons why I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that this country has morals and values, that it's not all of the bad things that we're known for," she said.

"I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country and I'm not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad. As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I'm sure as hell not going to let it take hold here."

