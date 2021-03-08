Judge Dismisses Criminal Charges Against Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend

A Kentucky judge has dismissed criminal charges against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with prejudice for shooting and wounding a police officer during a drug raid last year that left Taylor dead, reports WLKY.

Walker cannot be recharged for the crimes following the ruling.

Judge Olu Stevens of Jefferson Circuit Court handed down the ruling Monday morning. Walker opened fire and wounded Louisville Metro police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg when officers raided Taylor’s home looking for illegal drugs on March 13, 2020.

Prosecutors last week moved to dismiss the charges. In a court filing, they said investigations "into this matter have concluded and no new information relevant to the charges against (Walker) in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

Taylor, 26, was fatally shot. Her death set off protests around the country.

Steve Romines, Walker's attorney, applauded prosecutors.

"After the worst year of [Walker's] life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense," Romines told CBS News. "He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they've caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens."