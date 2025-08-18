Boston Mayor Wu in Address Tuesday Will Defend Policies

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to defend Boston's public safety record in a press conference Tuesday in response to the Justice Department's one week warning to comply with federal law, reports the Boston Herald.

The Trump administration last week gave Boston and other "sanctuary cities" until Tuesday to comply with federal law and identify immediate initiatives "you are taking to eliminate laws, policies and practices that impede federal immigration enforcement."

Wu will hold the press conference at City Hall Plaza. Her remarks, according to the Herald, will likely mirror what she said last week.

"Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law, and it's as simple as that," Wu told reporters at an event in East Boston on Friday.

"The constant messaging that safety has to be imposed by an outside federal government coming in with extraordinary fear tactics is the exact opposite of what we know to be true here in Boston," she said.

"We are the safest major city in the country because we are safe for everyone. Boston does not back down to bullies," she added. "Boston does not back down in the face of threats, and certainly when the threats and the tactics seem to cross the line, and seem to be against the law."