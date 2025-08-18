Dem AGs Sue DOJ Over Crime Victim Funds Tied to ICE

The ongoing battle between Democrat attorneys general and President Donald Trump shows no sign of slowing down.

More than 20 attorneys general are suing to block the Department of Justice from "illegally conditioning federal funding for crime victims on states' cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts," a release from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Monday.

"The federal government is attempting to use crime victim funds as a bargaining chip to force states into doing its bidding on immigration enforcement," James alleged.

The Victims of Crime Act, enacted in 1984, provides more than a billion dollars in grants to states each year to support victims of crime, with services such as medical care, counseling, shelter, and compensation for lost wages.

"These grants were created to help survivors heal and recover, and we will fight to ensure they continue to serve that purpose," James argued. "New Yorkers deserve a justice system that puts their safety first. We will not be bullied into abandoning any of our residents."

But states could lose funding if they reject enforcement requests under U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive that "sanctuary jurisdictions" should not receive federal funds if they do not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Earlier this month, Bondi doubled down, saying, "Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design. The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country."

In the 50-page lawsuit, the attorneys general are asking the court to block the DOJ from enforcing the immigration-related conditions, nullify the new rules, and ensure that states control their own law enforcement policies.

James is filing the lawsuit with 20 other attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.