911 Bomb Threat Call Holds Up Manhattan Court Tuesday

(Newsmax)

Tuesday, 21 March 2023 06:22 PM EDT

A bomb threat called into 911 held up Manhattan court proceedings Tuesday morning and all 36,000 NYPD officers were ordered to be in uniform or on call as security measures were preparing for a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

That indictment never came and reports indicate Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury looking into a potential charge of the former president will be hearing from a witness Wednesday.

Tuesday's bomb threat temporarily halted Manhattan court after being called into 911, a court spokesman told The Associated Press.

Coincidentally, it held up the start of a hearing of the civil lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and his company for having allegedly exaggerated estimations of property values to secure loans.

Presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Tuesday that Trump's Saturday calls to "protest" and "take back our country" were him just reacting "emotionally."

"But since then he hasn't said any of that," Morris told co-hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish. "And he knows that this is going to work to his benefit. This is going to sink the Democrats in their own juice. 

"And he knows that if there is any protest and then the left sends in agitators to make it violent, which they can do easily, that could backfire and give the Democrats talking points.

"Trump really wants everybody to stay home, and not to come out and do this, because we've got huge political gains coming from this stupid indictment," Morris continued, advising against throwing away political capital by risking "a riot or demonstration" would only help Democrats like Jan. 6 narratives have done.

"It would be just terrible," he concluded. "It would mean Trump's sacrifice was in vain. So, I want to plead with all of your viewers: Do not protest. Protest over the dining room table or the kitchen table, but don't go outside. Don't go out with a sign.

"Just trust us. We're going to win this damn election. We're going to replace Joe Biden with Donald Trump. Let the electoral process do what it's going to do, which has been heavily facilitated by Alvin Bragg's outrageous indictment."

Information from AP was used in this report.

Tuesday, 21 March 2023 06:22 PM
