Idaho Mayor Criticized After Child Was Killed by an Illegal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is facing criticism for issuing a statement that did not reference immigration after an 8-year-old girl was killed by a man identified by federal authorities as an illegal alien.

The Blaze reported that young Mora Gerety was attempting to cross a Boise street when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement identified the driver as Elvin Ramos-Caballero, a Honduran national who officials said is in the country illegally.

Ramos-Caballero was taken into ICE custody on an outstanding federal warrant.

Federal records indicate he crossed the Texas border as an accompanied minor in 2015 and was released into the United States a month later.

He received a deportation order in 2016 after failing to appear in court.

McLean issued a public statement on the incident but did not address the driver's immigration status.

"Every child in Boise should be able to run out their front door, safely explore their neighborhood, and make it home for dinner. I'm committed to doing all we can to ensure our city is safe for every child to walk and bike in every neighborhood," McLean said.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation sharply criticized the statement.

"Boise Mayor Lauren McLean's response to Mora Gerety's death is the most pathetic response imaginable. A little girl was killed at the hands of an illegal," the group said in a statement.

"No mention of her name. No mention of her killer. No mention of working to improve immigration enforcement. Ridiculous," they added.

McLean previously received criticism for declining to follow a state law and continuing to display an LGBTQ flag at the Boise Depot.

Community members gathered for a weekend vigil in support of the Gerety family.

"My son is actually the principal at Washington Elementary, and it just broke my heart because his heart is broken for the family," said a woman identified only as Maggie. "He said Mora was just adorable, she was shy, and she was very sweet."