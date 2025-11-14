Exclusive: Illegals Convicted of Child Crimes Arrested

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday the arrests of several illegal immigrants, including those convicted of sexual crimes against children, kidnapping, injury to a child, and sexual battery, Newsmax has learned.

"Our law enforcement officers risk their lives every single day to arrest the worst of the worst," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement. "Just yesterday, we arrested illegal alien pedophiles, kidnappers, and child abusers."

The spokesperson added that President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem "are rapidly removing dangerous illegal alien child predators, rapists, and sex offenders from our streets. These dirtbags should have never been able to step foot in America."

DHS said Thursday's arrests include:

Jorge Luis Rodriguez-Perez, an illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of having oral sex with a child under 14 and robbery in Los Angeles.

Alexander Alarcon-Servellon, an illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Cabarrus County, North Carolina.

Francisco Morales-Corado, an illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping, and assault in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Oscar Solano-Salinas, an illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual battery in Cass County, Indiana.

Josue Edimar Mejia-Anaya, an illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of injury to a child in Dallas County, Texas.