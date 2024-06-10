WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bob menendez | trial | witness | jose uribe | bribery | obstruction | fraud

Witness: Sen. Menendez Had 'Complete Knowledge' of Bribery Case

By    |   Monday, 10 June 2024 07:41 PM EDT

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., seemed to have "complete knowledge" about the investigation that the senator and his wife allegedly took bribes to unsettle, according to a witness in the senator's trial who testified on Monday.

Menendez faces charges of bribery, obstruction of justice, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and honest services wire fraud. Prosecutors allege that he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, some in the form of gold bars, in exchange for helping three individuals from New Jersey as well as the governments of Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez is on trial alongside two of those individuals, Egyptian-American businessman Wael Hana and real estate developer Fred Daibes. The third, New Jersey insurance broker Jose Uribe, pleaded guilty and agreed to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

Uribe testified that he bribed the senator's now-wife Nadine Menendez with a new Mercedes-Benz convertible in exchange for the senator using his "power and influence" to scuttle a criminal investigation and prosecution of his business associates.

According to Uribe, he gave Nadine $15,000 in cash in March 2019 for a down payment on a new Mercedes-Benz and later arranged, or paid himself, more than a dozen payments on the car.

He also testified that he met with the senator and his wife in an Italian restaurant in North Jersey on Aug. 7, 2019, where he said they discussed the prosecution that Menendez allegedly disrupted. According to Uribe, Menendez appeared to have "complete knowledge" of the prosecution he's accused of attempting to impede. Uribe also testified that Menendez signaled he would "look into" an investigation against Uribe's own company.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., seemed to have "complete knowledge" about the investigation that the senator and his wife allegedly took bribes to unsettle, according to a witness in the senator's trial who testified on Monday.
bob menendez, trial, witness, jose uribe, bribery, obstruction, fraud, investigation
267
2024-41-10
Monday, 10 June 2024 07:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved