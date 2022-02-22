Former Cable News Pundit Bob Beckel, 73, Has Died

Longtime cable news pundit and political analyst Bob Beckel died on Monday. He was 73.

News of Beckel's passing was first shared on Facebook by longtime friend and columnist Cal Thomas.

“We did so many things together, and I hope we modeled what two people of different political persuasions can be like when they love one another,” he wrote.

A cause of death was not specified, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fox News host Sean Hannity paid tribute to Beckel on his show Monday evening, The Hill reported.

“We end the show with sad personal news,” he said. “A very dear friend of this channel and a dear friend personally … has died.”

Beckel had appeared as a panelist on numerous episodes of Hannity from 2009-2017.

"He was always full of joy, happiness, light, sunshine. He loved God and Jesus, and we miss him already. God bless you, God speed, Bob Beckel," Hannity said.

Bob Beckel was born in 1948 and attended Wagner College in Staten Island. A Democrat, he worked in former President Jimmy Carter's administration and served as the campaign manager for Walter Mondale's unsuccessful 1984 presidential campaign, before forming his own consulting firm the same year.

Beckel worked for several major networks and publications.

He was a columnist for USA Today from 2005 to 2015 and joined Fox News as co-host of "The Five" in 2011.

He left the network in February 2015 before moving to CNN in October 2015 as a co-host of "Crossfire."

In January 2017, Beckel rejoined Fox as co-host of "The Five" until May 2017.

Beckel wrote openly about his struggles with addiction in his 2015 memoir, "I Should Be Dead: My Life Surviving Politics, TV, and Addiction."

Beckel, who was divorced, is survived by his two children.

