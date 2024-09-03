Bloomberg Killed Promos For Olivia Nuzzi Show Over Backlash

Bloomberg killed a publicity blitz for a new show hosted by political pundit Olivia Nuzzi after leftists slammed her on social media and demanded she be fired for an article she wrote questioning the president's mental capacity, online news outlet Semafor reported.

Bloomberg TV hired Nuzzi, New York magazine's Washington correspondent, to host an interview show called "Working Capital" that was set to debut in July. The company had planned a big media rollout to promote the launch but canceled it amid liberal outrage over the article titled, "The Conspiracy of Silence to Protect Joe Biden." Instead, Bloomberg launched the show quietly with no fanfare.

The exposé, published July 4 — a week after President Biden's disastrous debate performance — outlined efforts to hide the president's mental decline from the American people.

In the article, Nuzzi wrote, "His words as always had a habit of sliding into a rhetorical pileup, an affliction that had worsened in the four years since he began running for president for the third time in 2020."

She added, "The worry is not that Biden will say something overly candid, or say something he didn't mean to say, but that he will communicate through his appearance that he is not really there."

Nuzzi told Semafor, "I have no illusions about massive corporate media entities and their tolerance for even the faintest murmurs of a PR crisis, so I can't say I was surprised, but I was disappointed." She said, "The difference is that mainstream media organizations tend to ignore bad-faith campaigns against reporters led by the right."