Georgetown Prof.: Dems Should Run 'Blitz Primary'

Almost two hours after President Joe Biden announced via a letter posted to social media that he would be suspending his presidential campaign, Georgetown University law professor Rosa Brooks wrote a lengthy thread on X, calling for the Democrats to run what she calls a "blitz primary," wherein a candidate will be voted on and nominated by Democrat delegates — at the exclusion of registered Democrat voters.

On Saturday, the day before Biden announced he would be dropping out of the race, Semafor ran a piece outlining the plan for a blitz primary in a six-page memo from Brooks and venture capitalist Ted Dintersmith.

Following Biden's withdrawal, Brooks wrote the following on X: "President Biden's withdrawal was step one: necessary but not sufficient to completely flip the script as we head towards the Dem Convention. We still need a fair, quick and powerful process to choose the new ticket & set the party & new nominee up for success. That's step two."

"President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for Democratic Party nominee. VP Harris has many enthusiastic backers, and as the Vice President, she's clearly now the leading contender for the nomination. (Personally, I'd back her in a heartbeat!)"

However, she noted, to alleviate concern among voters that Kamala Harris is indeed the strongest candidate for Democrats, "some sort of rapid 'mini-primary' or 'blitz primary'" should be held to "push the reset button both for the Party and for Harris as the most likely nominee."

Brooks' memo suggests three phases for choosing the Democratic party's nominee, each with several options. Nonetheless, in the third phase, "Selecting Our Nominee," the only option is that Democratic Party delegates decide the next nominee.

Among the interesting parts of the memo consists, in the second phase, calls for a televised forum where candidates will be asked questions from celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Mr. Beast, Zendaya, Liz Cheney, Michelle Obama, and more.

As for the first phase, selecting the candidates, a multitude of options were listed. The options consist anywhere from candidates being selected by party leaders such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Bill Clinton, etc., to candidates being selected by polling, which ostensibly would, in some respect, include choices from Democrat voters. The final options for selecting candidates included party delegates submitting their own choices for candidates and lastly, interested candidates simply declaring their intent to be considered.

However, it's worth mentioning that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had initially chosen to run as a Democrat but later, during his campaign, switched to run as an independent after he felt the Democrat Party shut him out of the primary process by not letting him debate Biden.