U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said on Friday that solidarity with Ukraine prevails in NATO, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Great call with @SecBlinken following today's NATO ministerial. Good to know there is a strong sense of solidarity with Ukraine among NATO allies," Kuleba said.

He said Kyiv and Washington had coordinated positions ahead of U.S. and NATO talks with Russia next week.