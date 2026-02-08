Holt to Newsmax: If You're Going Against the Clintons, 'Don't Miss'

Democrats have "all stuck to the same script" on Benghazi and are still protecting Hillary Clinton, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said Sunday on Newsmax.

"This Republican Congress has yet to do criminal referrals," he said. "if you're going to go after the Clintons, don't miss."

Holt criticized former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for continuing to deny responsibility for the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans.

"She's just mocking the American people," Holt told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "She's arrogantly mocking us and defying us."

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced the capture and extradition of Zubayr al-Bakoush, a suspect in the 2012 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, that killed four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

In her announcement, Bondi pointed out that Clinton, during congressional testimony on Benghazi, commented that "What difference, at this point, does it make?"

The new arrest, Bondi said, underscores that justice still matters.

Meanwhile, Clinton continues presenting herself as the person most burdened by what happened in Libya, said Holt.

"'Nobody has lost more sleep than I have over this,'" Holt said, recounting Clinton's posture.

Holt described where he was during the attack.

"Where I stood on that evening was in Stuttgart, Germany, at the United States European Command command post," where he was the "director of logistics, standing next to my special operations two-star," and insisted U.S. assets could have responded.

"We know full well that forces could have gone and made a difference, at least in terms of the terrorism and mitigating the horrors that our people went through," Holt said. "We knew that."

He said officials had warning signs leading up to the attack and argued the conversation should have been about pulling personnel out, not travel to Benghazi.

"But they had indicators and warnings up to that place that we really should have been talking about complete evacuation of the embassy, not whether Ambassador Stevens should leave a secure embassy and go to a halfway secure consulate on a spurious mission that Hillary Clinton wanted."

Holt said he watched morale erode up the chain of command.

"I saw every rung of our leadership chain get many of us demoralized," he said.

He said he hopes the renewed scrutiny results in candor and consequences. "And I will tell you that if this is the start of where honesty is going to be, so be it," Holt said.

"But this two-bit criminal and this terrorist, sorry, we're not letting it go."

Holt suggested Benghazi was not an isolated episode, calling it "merely just a snowflake on the tip of an iceberg," and added, "I know we saw what happened with the botched Afghanistan withdrawal."

Asked about the prospect of public testimony from the Clintons, Holt said such proceedings cannot amount to a political spectacle without accountability.

"It has to be must-see TV," Holt said. "But here's the rebuke I would have of the Republicans. It can't just be a series of embarrassing questions under lights. And then we turn off the lights, and we all go to the Capital Grille and we get a beer, and we move on from there."

Holt said Congress has not followed through with meaningful action.

"This Republican Congress has yet to do criminal referrals," he said. "They don't have anybody they can chalk up for accountability ... if you're going to go after the Clintons, don't miss."

