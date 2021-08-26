Blackwater Co-founder: Contractors Rescued Biden in '08

Blackwater co-founder Erik Prince is striking back at President Joe Biden's criticism of the defense contractor for offering paid flights out of Afghanistan, reminding the president he was rescued from behind Taliban enemy lines by Blackwater.

Biden, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel needed to be rescued in winter 2008 when they got lost in an Afghanistan snowstorm, according to Prince.

"They were on a congressional visit to Afghanistan in the winter and their U.S. Army helicopter got lost in a blinding snowstorm and set down in Taliban territory on the side of a mountain," Prince, a former Navy SEAL, told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday night, the New York Post reported.

"And the U.S. military launched a ground convoy to get them and they got lost and the Blackwater guys launched and they did not get lost, and we recovered them. We rescued them from Taliban territory."

Prince — the brother of Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos — noted they were ungrateful for the rescue.

​​​"You would think so, but no," Prince told Carlson, when asked if Biden and the others were "grateful." "I didn't get a Christmas card — I have yet to. In their office they thanked the U.S. military​.

"It was veteran contractors, doing their job, once again.​"

Prince's interview came hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki ​ripped Prince during the Wednesday White House press briefing.

"I don't think any human being who has a heart and soul would support efforts to profit off of people's agony and pain as they're trying to depart a country and fearing for their lives​," Psaki said of Blackwater's $6,500-a-seat price tag for being evacuated from Afghanistan amid the chaos of Biden's troops withdrawal.

One day later, at least a dozen U.S. service members were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday as well as scores of civilians. It is deadliest single incident for American forces in Afghanistan in a decade and one of the deadliest of the entire 20-year war.

​​"We have shattered the confidence of our European allies and every other ally around the world that America depends, whether you're a CIA agent trying to recruit somebody to work for you or whether you're a country that America wants you to compete with — to side with us versus something that the Chinese want — it will definitely figure into people's thinking how quickly America abandoned its friends in Afghanistan and left in such a horribly chaotic and clumsy manner​," Prince told Carlson, according to the Post.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned four ​Blackwater contractors last year from convictions of its contracted soldiers for killing 17 Iraqi civilians in 2007 while providing security for officials in Iraq.