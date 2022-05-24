Birth Rate Inches Up for First Time Since 2014

The birth rate in the U.S. increased for the first time since 2014, according to a report from the National Vital Statistic System.

The NVSS compiled data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was detailed in a story posted by Axios on Tuesday.

"The provisional number of births for the United States in 2021 was 3,659,289, up 1% from 2020 and the first increase in the number of births since 2014," the NVSS report said.

Birth rates declined for women between the ages of 15-24 in 2021, but increased for all groups age groups over 25, according to Axios.

The news outlet reported that births in the U.S. had been decreasing by an average of 2% every year since 2014. During the early days of the pandemic officials recorded a 4% decrease from 2019 to 2020.

The report also noted that the overall cesarean deliver rates jumped to 32.1% in 2021 from 31.8% the previous year.

Reuters reported that China's birth rate decreased to a record low in 2021. The drop extended a downward trend that led Beijing last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children.

The 2021 rate of 7.52 births per 1,000 people was the lowest since 1949, when the National Statistics Bureau began collating the data, according to Reuters.