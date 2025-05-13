Residents of California Town Rattled by Exploding Birds

The mystery surrounding birds exploding, sometimes in plain view of residents in the town of Richmond, across the bay from San Francisco, has not been solved.

The explosions continue.

Local ABC TV-7 reported that the situation developed several months ago. Residents reported "horrifying" experiences of being present and watching as birds overhead exploded in plain sight. Oftentimes, the birds were attempting to perch on power lines.

"It sounded like a firecracker, and a black bird, a starling, just plummeted to the ground," according to one resident. He told the station, "I've been under the birds when it happens, and I know where the sound is coming from. It's coming from up on the pole."

Reports like that led to contact with the local power company, which in turn got help from the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to investigate the unsettling reports.

The initial conclusion, however, indicated the power lines had nothing to do with the explosions. What did come to light was that the birds appeared to have died from traumatic blunt force, such as being shot with an air rifle, or potentially a slingshot.

None of the town's residents who have witnessed the birds coming apart in the apparent explosions saw anything to support that conclusion.

State Fish and Wildlife managers said they'll continue to review evidence in the odd case. Residents are now posting signs on utility poles, cautioning everyone nearby and asking that they document anything they see or hear.