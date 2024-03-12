Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Continues Open Borders Despite FBI Warning

The Biden administration has continued to take actions that create an open border, despite the stark warning issued by the FBI that there are very dangerous threats emanating from illegal immigration, Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Republican told "Wake Up America" that President Joe Biden can solve the problem "with the stroke of a pen and he knows that he could do this, but he tries to blame Congress and Republicans. He wants it to be anybody's problem but his."

She added that FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday that he "sees red flashing light everywhere" of a wide array of very dangerous threats — such a terrorists, including those with ISIS ties, drug dealers, sex traffickers, and human traffickers.

Blackburn emphasized that it is "also the unknowns" that are problematic, as the get-aways are part of the "really bad criminal illegal aliens flooding our streets."

The senator stressed that, due to this situation, potential terror attacks on American soil "worry me every single day."

Blackburn added that "when you know that you have people from Venezuela who are being taken out of jail and are being taken to our southern border, when you know that you have people who are affiliated with terrorists ... [who] have entered our country, you should shake yourself awake and say, 'Hey this is a problem, in order to protect our country, we have to stop this illegal entry.' "

But the senator said that instead, Biden intentionally does nothing about the border problem, "which puts our country at risk."

Speaking of Biden's mental state, Blackburn said that "the American people know that his capacity is diminished, and this is why Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States."

