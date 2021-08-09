×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden

Biden Welcomes Fresh Review of 9/11 Documents as Kin Push for Release

Biden Welcomes Fresh Review of 9/11 Documents as Kin Push for Release
(Getty)

Monday, 09 August 2021 03:52 PM

President Joe Biden said he welcomed a Justice Department filing on Monday committing to a fresh review of documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States for which the government has previously asserted privileges.

"My Administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law, and to adhering to the rigorous guidance issued during the Obama-Biden Administration on the invocation of the state secrets privilege," Biden said in a statement.

"In this vein, I welcome the Department of Justice’s filing today, which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible," he said.

Hundreds of family members of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday said in a letter that they would oppose Biden’s participation in this year's memorial events unless he declassifies government documents that they contend will show Saudi leaders supported the attacks.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden said he welcomed a Justice Department filing on Monday committing to a fresh review of documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States for which the government has previously asserted privileges."My Administration is committed to...
biden
157
2021-52-09
Monday, 09 August 2021 03:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved