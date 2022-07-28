Sen. Warren: 'Catnip' About 2024 Has to Stop, Biden Should Be Running

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., says the "catnip" about 2024 has to stop and that President Joe Biden "should be running" for reelection in 2024.

"I want to say this, I'll give you those sentences: We've got to stop the catnip about 2024," Warren said Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC when asked about a recent CNN poll that showed 75% of Democrats or Democrat-leaning voters want someone other than Biden to run.

"We are 100 days out from the midterm. And what happens in 2022, two more Democratic senators and we can get rid of the filibuster. And we can actually protect voting rights.

"We can make Roe v. Wade the law of the land. We can do even more on the climate crisis. We can actually make gun safety a priority."

When pressed by MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan on the poll further, Warren responded: "We can do enormous good for the American people and that puts us in a position in 2024 where we have more opportunities to win.

"If we start getting tangled up on 2024, and fail to pay attention to business in 2022, that is not only going to hurt us in 2022, it is going to bite us on the rear end in 2024."

The CNN survey is the latest poll that shows voters want someone other than Biden running.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released July 6 showed that 59% of likely U.S. voters believe Biden should not run for reelection.

A New York Times poll on July 11 said 64% of members in Biden's party said they would prefer someone else lead the party's ticket.