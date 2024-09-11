WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: biden | ukraine | russia

House Republicans Urge Biden to Lift Ukraine Weapon Limits

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 06:37 PM EDT

Top House Republicans are urging President Biden to reverse restrictions on Ukraine's use of U.S.-made weapons, arguing that the policy hampers Ukraine's defense and provides Russia with a sanctuary for aggression, The Hill reported.

In a letter sent Monday, leading House Republicans called on President Biden to lift restrictions that prevent Ukraine from using American-made weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. They argue that these limits hinder Kyiv's ability to fully defend itself and allow Russia to attack Ukraine with impunity.

The letter, signed by key Republican lawmakers, including Mike Rogers, chair of the House Armed Services Committee; Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; and Mike Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, emphasized the need for Ukraine to use Army Tactical Missile Systems to hit military targets within Russia.

"As long as Russia continues its brutal war of aggression, it must not have a sanctuary to carry out war crimes against Ukraine," the letter stated. The lawmakers argued that lifting these limitations and providing timely weapons deliveries are essential steps toward ending the conflict.

The call to reverse Biden's policy comes amid growing pressure from both Ukrainian and U.S. officials, especially after Ukrainian forces invaded Russia's Kursk region in early August, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continuously pressed the U.S. and its allies for greater military support, raising the issue during a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Germany last week.

Despite these pleas, the Biden administration has been cautious about escalating tensions with nuclear-armed Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a press conference in London this week, said that the U.S. considers several factors when deciding on military aid, including whether Ukraine can effectively use and maintain the weapons.

"We'll continue to listen to our Ukrainian partners and assess what's needed to support their objectives," Blinken said. He is expected to discuss the matter further during a meeting with Ukrainian officials this week.

However, critics argue that Ukraine has already crossed many of Russia's red lines, with Moscow deploying nearly all types of weaponry, short of nuclear arms, against Ukraine.

In May, after Russia invaded Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Biden administration allowed Ukrainian forces to use American weapons to strike across the border, but long-range attacks remain restricted.

Republicans aren't the only ones advocating for change. Democrats, such as Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have also voiced support for lifting restrictions. Cardin argued that giving Ukraine greater flexibility to target Russian assets could degrade Moscow's military capabilities.

"The United States must act swiftly to grant these permissions," he said.

Despite Ukraine's attempts to strike Russian targets with domestically produced drones, they remain limited in comparison to the missile system, ATACMS. Using U.S. and allied weaponry could help Ukraine hit Russian airbases and other critical infrastructure before they launch attacks, which have devastated eastern Ukraine, particularly in the Donetsk region.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 11 September 2024 06:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

