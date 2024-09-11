WATCH TV LIVE

Russia: Trump, Harris Should Leave Putin Out of US Politics

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 08:34 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Wednesday it really did not like the way Vladimir Putin's name was bandied around in the U.S. presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and urged them to stop dragging him into their political fight.

President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking a week after the Kremlin leader said in a teasing remark that he favored Harris over Trump, prompting the White House to say that Putin should stop commenting on the upcoming November election.

Peskov told reporters the Kremlin had not directly followed Tuesday night's debate, but had tracked news reports of it.

"Of course, we noticed that both candidates mentioned our president, mentioned our country. Of course, the position is quite clear – the U.S. as a whole, no matter which party the candidates are from, maintains a negative attitude, an unfriendly attitude towards our country," he said.

"Putin's name is used as one of the instruments in the domestic political struggle in the U.S. We really, really don't like it, and we hope that they will leave our president's name alone."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


