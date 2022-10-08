Emerson Poll: Trump Tops Biden by 8 Points in Iowa

In a hypothetical matchup between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, an Emerson poll revealed that Iowa voters favored Trump over Biden by 8 points.

The poll indicates 47% of voters would support Trump, compared to 39% who would support Biden in 2024. The poll also mentions that for 38% of voters, the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago would not affect their support of Trump in 2024. But 34% said the raid makes them more likely to support the former president, and 28% said it makes them less likely to do so.

Most Iowa voters, 56%, disapprove of Biden's job performance, while 34% support it; 10% are neutral.

Regarding issues, 45% of Iowa voters say the economy is the most important issue; following behind that are threats to democracy at 17%, abortion access at 12%, healthcare at 7%, and immigration at 7%.

"Voters who say the economy is their most important issue break for Republican [Sen. Chuck] Grassley [of Iowa] by 61 points, and for Republican [incumbent Gov. Kim] Reynolds by 69 points. By contrast, those who say threats to democracy are their most important issue break for [Democratic Senate candidate Michael] Franken by 57 points and [Iowa gubernatorial Democratic candidate Deidre] DeJear by 50 points," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

Regarding the midterms, for the Senate, Grassley holds an 11-point lead over Franken, 49% to 38%. For the gubernatorial race, 53% of Iowans support Reynolds, compared to 36% who support DeJear.

The poll was conducted Oct. 2 to 4. The sample consisted of 959 likely Iowan voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.1%.