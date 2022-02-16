×
Biden Rejects Trump Privilege Claim, Orders Release of White House Visitor Logs

(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 07:16 AM

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and has ordered White House visitor logs released to the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Citing a letter to the National Archives, the Times said Biden granted congressional investigators access to the data “in light of the urgency” of their work probing Trump supporters' violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last year, and ordered the agency to turn over the logs within 15 days.

Representatives for the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) could not be immediately reached for comment. Representatives for Trump and the White House also could not be immediately reached.

Biden, a Democrat, last year also rejected Republican Trump's bid to block the House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee from accessing batches of documents from his time at the White House. Federal courts also rejected Trump's lawsuit seeking to withhold the records.

