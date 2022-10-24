×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | student loan | debt

Biden Claims Student Loan Debt Plan Passed 'By a Vote or Two'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 24 October 2022 12:07 PM EDT

President Joe Biden on Sunday falsely claimed Congress passed a bill forgiving student loan debt.

"BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: 'It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.' What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it," RNC Research tweeted after Biden during an appearance on "Now This" said his executive order forgiving up to $10,000 in student debt was actually legislation that he "got passed by a vote or two."

"I just signed a law that's being challenged by my Republican colleagues, the same people that got PPP loans, in some cases up to $500,000-600,000, they don't have a problem with that," said Biden.

"What we've provided for is if you go to school, you qualify for a Pell grant, you qualify for $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Secondly, if you don't have one of those loans, you just get $10,000 written off. It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two and it's in effect. Already a total of 13 million people have applied for that service."

A federal appeals court on Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans as it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief.

"We will continue to move full speed ahead in our preparations in compliance with this order," she said in a statement. "And, the Administration will continue to fight Republican officials suing to block our efforts to provide relief to working families.

Payments on federal student loans are expected to restart on Jan. 1 after being paused during the pandemic.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden on Sunday falsely claimed Congress passed a bill forgiving student loan debt.
biden, student loan, debt
286
2022-07-24
Monday, 24 October 2022 12:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved