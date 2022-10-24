Biden Claims Student Loan Debt Plan Passed 'By a Vote or Two'

President Joe Biden on Sunday falsely claimed Congress passed a bill forgiving student loan debt.

"BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: 'It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two.' What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it," RNC Research tweeted after Biden during an appearance on "Now This" said his executive order forgiving up to $10,000 in student debt was actually legislation that he "got passed by a vote or two."

"I just signed a law that's being challenged by my Republican colleagues, the same people that got PPP loans, in some cases up to $500,000-600,000, they don't have a problem with that," said Biden.

"What we've provided for is if you go to school, you qualify for a Pell grant, you qualify for $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Secondly, if you don't have one of those loans, you just get $10,000 written off. It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two and it's in effect. Already a total of 13 million people have applied for that service."

A federal appeals court on Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans as it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the program.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre encouraged borrowers to continue to apply for the relief.

"We will continue to move full speed ahead in our preparations in compliance with this order," she said in a statement. "And, the Administration will continue to fight Republican officials suing to block our efforts to provide relief to working families.

Payments on federal student loans are expected to restart on Jan. 1 after being paused during the pandemic.