Poll: Just 10 Percent of Americans Know 'a Lot of Specific Things' in Biden Spending Plan

Just 10 percent of Americans describe themselves as knowing a lot of specific things about what’s in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending plan, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday.

Additionally, 29 percent say they don’t know what’s in it, 28 percent say they have a general sense, but not any specifics and 33 percent say they have a general sense and some specifics.

Democrats will have to cut at least $1 trillion from Biden’s Build Back Better Act after Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said they would not vote for the original $3.5 trillion plan. The bill includes expanding the Affordable Care Act and universal paid family and medical leave.

The poll also found:

When asked what “Build Back Better” items they had heard about, 59 percent said the $3.5 trillion figure, while 58 percent said tax increases for high-income people. Forty percent said lower Medicare drug prices and Medicare coverage for dental/eye/hearing.

On what they support federal funding for, 88 percent said lowering prescription drug prices, 84 percent said Medicare coverage for dental/eye/hearing, 73 percent said paid family and medical leave and 67 percent said universal Pre-K.

67 percent who have heard about Medicare and family leave said they approve of the plan, while 54 percent of all Americans say they approve.

68 percent support tax increases for high-income people, 67 percent support tax increases for corporations and 58 percent support more IRS enforcement for taxes owed

36 percent said the bill would help them and their family, 33 percent said it would hurt them and their family and 31 percent said it would have no effect; 41 percent said the plan would help the economy, 38 percent said it would hurt and 21 percent said it would have no effect

37 percent said Biden and Democrats are focusing on issues they care a lot about, 32 percent say they are focusing on issues they care little about and 31 percent said they are focusing on issues they don’t care about

60 percent say the Biden administration is not focused on the issue of inflation enough, compared with 33 percent who said it was the right amount

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among 2,054 adults, Oct. 6-8. The margin of error is +/- 2.6 percentage points.