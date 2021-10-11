×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Polls | biden | spending | plan | democrats

Poll: Just 10 Percent of Americans Know 'a Lot of Specific Things' in Biden Spending Plan

Poll: Just 10 Percent of Americans Know 'a Lot of Specific Things' in Biden Spending Plan
(Getty)

By    |   Monday, 11 October 2021 04:43 PM

Just 10 percent of Americans describe themselves as knowing a lot of specific things about what’s in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending plan, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday.

Additionally, 29 percent say they don’t know what’s in it, 28 percent say they have a general sense, but not any specifics and 33 percent say they have a general sense and some specifics.

Democrats will have to cut at least $1 trillion from Biden’s Build Back Better Act after Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said they would not vote for the original $3.5 trillion plan. The bill includes expanding the Affordable Care Act and universal paid family and medical leave.

The poll also found:

  • When asked what “Build Back Better” items they had heard about, 59 percent said the $3.5 trillion figure, while 58 percent said tax increases for high-income people. Forty percent said lower Medicare drug prices and Medicare coverage for dental/eye/hearing.
  • On what they support federal funding for, 88 percent said lowering prescription drug prices, 84 percent said Medicare coverage for dental/eye/hearing, 73 percent said paid family and medical leave and 67 percent said universal Pre-K.
  • 67 percent who have heard about Medicare and family leave said they approve of the plan, while 54 percent of all Americans say they approve.
  • 68 percent support tax increases for high-income people, 67 percent support tax increases for corporations and 58 percent support more IRS enforcement for taxes owed
  • 36 percent said the bill would help them and their family, 33 percent said it would hurt them and their family and 31 percent said it would have no effect; 41 percent said the plan would help the economy, 38 percent said it would hurt and 21 percent said it would have no effect
  • 37 percent said Biden and Democrats are focusing on issues they care a lot about, 32 percent say they are focusing on issues they care little about and 31 percent said they are focusing on issues they don’t care about
  • 60 percent say the Biden administration is not focused on the issue of inflation enough, compared with 33 percent who said it was the right amount

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among 2,054 adults, Oct. 6-8. The margin of error is +/- 2.6 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Just 10 percent of Americans describe themselves as knowing a lot of specific things about what's in President Joe Biden's massive social spending plan, according to a new CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday.
biden, spending, plan, democrats
384
2021-43-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 04:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved