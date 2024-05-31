Biden Admin Preparing Border Executive Action Rollout

The Biden administration is preparing to announce new executive action on the border crisis as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The sources stressed that the timing of the order is variable.

Similar to the controversial Title 42 from the Trump era, the executive action reportedly centers on presidential authority in immigration law, known as section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

According to the Florida-based Messersmith Law Firm, which specializes in immigration law, section 212(f) “allows the President to prohibit entry into the US of any foreign national he deems would be detrimental to US interests.”

CNN reported that section 212(f) would be applied between ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border to stem the flow of illegal border crossings.

Administration officials have been hammering out an executive action for weeks that would significantly limit the ability of migrants to claim asylum at the southern border.

The action is part of a larger strategy to turn the tables on Republicans — and specifically presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump — on the issue of illegal immigration. It is also reportedly intended to blunt any Republican attacks on border security ahead of the first presidential debate on June 27.

“While Congressional Republicans chose to stand in the way of additional border enforcement, President Biden will not stop fighting to deliver the resources that border and immigration personnel need to secure our border,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement. “As we have said before, the Administration continues to explore a series of policy options and we remain committed to taking action to address our broken immigration system.”

Biden officials are looking to announce the executive action after Mexico’s election on Sunday and before the first presidential debate, according to CNN.

No final decisions have been made regarding additional executive actions, a White House official told the outlet.

Although some congressional Democrats have urged White House officials to arrange another visit to the border for Biden in the coming weeks, a White House spokesperson previously told CNN that a presidential border trip is not currently being considered.

With Biden sinking in the polls five months before Election Day, the administration has rolled out a series of policy changes in an effort to convince skeptical voters it is working to shore up the southern border, including new guidance and regulations that would quickly expel migrants ineligible for asylum and speed up court cases for certain migrants.