WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | swing states | approval rating | poll

Civiqs Poll: Biden Approval Even Lower in Swing States

By    |   Tuesday, 28 May 2024 02:43 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's approval rating in various battleground states has fallen below his national average in a poll from Civiqs released this week.

The survey, which involved almost half a million respondents and took place from January 2021 to May 2024, found that Biden's national approval rating is underwater by an average of 22 percentage points, but his rating in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania is even lower.

Respondents were asked if they approve or disapprove of Biden's performance as president:

  • National average: 35% approve, 57% disapprove
  • Arizona: 31% approve, 63% disapprove
  • Georgia: 32% approve, 59% disapprove
  • Michigan: 35% approve, 59% disapprove
  • Nevada: 33% approve, 61% disapprove
  • Pennsylvania: 34% approve, 59% disapprove

When voters were grouped by age, Biden's approval ratings were lowest among young voters and highest among older voters:

  • Ages 18-34: 27% approve, 61% disapprove
  • Ages 35-49: 35% approve, 56% disapprove
  • Ages 50-64: 37% approve, 57% disapprove
  • Ages 65+: 43% approve, 53% disapprove

Civiqs polled 486,369 registered voters across the country from Jan. 20, 2021, to May 27, 2024.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's approval rating in various battleground states has fallen below his national average in a poll from Civiqs released this week.
joe biden, swing states, approval rating, poll
176
2024-43-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 02:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved