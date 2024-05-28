Civiqs Poll: Biden Approval Even Lower in Swing States

President Joe Biden's approval rating in various battleground states has fallen below his national average in a poll from Civiqs released this week.

The survey, which involved almost half a million respondents and took place from January 2021 to May 2024, found that Biden's national approval rating is underwater by an average of 22 percentage points, but his rating in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania is even lower.

Respondents were asked if they approve or disapprove of Biden's performance as president:

National average: 35% approve, 57% disapprove

Arizona: 31% approve, 63% disapprove

Georgia: 32% approve, 59% disapprove

Michigan: 35% approve, 59% disapprove

Nevada: 33% approve, 61% disapprove

Pennsylvania: 34% approve, 59% disapprove

When voters were grouped by age, Biden's approval ratings were lowest among young voters and highest among older voters:

Ages 18-34: 27% approve, 61% disapprove

Ages 35-49: 35% approve, 56% disapprove

Ages 50-64: 37% approve, 57% disapprove

Ages 65+: 43% approve, 53% disapprove

Civiqs polled 486,369 registered voters across the country from Jan. 20, 2021, to May 27, 2024.