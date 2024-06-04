Biden, Dems Embrace Soros' 'Convicted Felon' Trump Approach

President Joe Biden and other Democrats appear to have embraced the suggestion by progressive billionaire George Soros' son to refer to former President Donald Trump as a "convicted felon" every chance they get.

Biden on Monday night used the phrase while speaking about Trump at a campaign reception in White Plains, New York, Politico reported.

The New York Times reported Biden also used the "convicted felon" description at a fundraiser in Connecticut at the home of Richard Plepler, the former chief executive of HBO.

A day after Trump was found guilty in the New York criminal trial, Alex Soros suggested the "convicted felon" talking point to members of the Democratic Party.

"Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity. Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!" the younger Soros wrote Friday on X with an attached screen grab of that day's New York Times front page announcing the verdict.

A senior Democratic Party strategist connected to Biden told Newsmax host Mark Halperin that "desperation" has forced many party members to follow Alex Soros' advice.

"It's not unanimous but it is what they're doing because they feel like they have no choice," Halperin said.

"The truth will be in whether he [Biden] continues to do it, but they're definitely out of desperation trying this for now."

The Biden campaign repeatedly referred to Trump as a "convicted felon" more than a dozen times on its X account on Monday, Politico said.

"Some Democrats think they have to jump on this because Biden is behind it and it's what they have to work with, it's in the news and it's a contrast that speaks to some of the larger things," Halperin said.

"Some of them think voters don't care about it in that they're talking about this, and Trump is talking about inflation and immigration. They're divided, but they went for it, Biden went for it because the group they were facing are worried about Biden being behind.

"The truth will be in whether he continues to do it, but they're definitely out of desperation trying this for now."

During the fundraising events, Biden made no mention of the federal gun case against his son, Hunter Biden, which began Monday in Delaware.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.