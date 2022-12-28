Rasmussen Poll: More Approve of Biden's Ukraine War Response

A new Rasmussen Reports poll shows that more voters believe Ukraine is winning its war against Russia's invasion, giving President Joe Biden a higher rating for his maneuvers on the issue.

The national telephone and online survey found 32% of likely U.S. voters believe Ukraine is winning the war, up from 14% in June. However, another 14% think Russia is winning, albeit down from 24% in June, while 38% see it as a stalemate, down from 45% in June. Only 15% say they are not sure who is winning.

A full 41% of voters rate Biden as excellent or good for handling the Ukraine conflict, up from 31% in June. Thirty-nine percent say his efforts are poor, down from 44% in June.

Thirty percent of voters believe the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine, while 33% think the U.S. is doing too much. Twenty-eight say the amount of support of sufficient. In June, 36% felt the U.S. was not doing enough.

Thirty-eight percent of Democrats, 25% of Republicans and 26% of not affiliated believe the U.S. is not doing enough to help Ukraine. Forty-five percent of Republicans, 21% of Democrats, and 35% of unaffiliated believe the U.S. is doing too much.

Democrats, at 36%, are more likely than the 28% of Republicans and 32% of unaffiliated to say Ukraine is winning the war. Forty-three percent of Republicans, 34% of Democrats and 38% of unaffiliated view it as a stalemate.

Regarding Biden's handling of the Ukraine conflict, 68% of Democrats, 21% of Republicans and 33% of unaffiliated believe he is doing a good or excellent job. Sixty percent of Republicans, 15% of Democrats and 42% of unaffiliated say the opposite.

Men, at 40%, and women, at 27%, believe the U.S. is doing too much to assist Ukraine. Men also see the war as more of a stalemate than women.

Among 65 and older, most say the aid is about right, but the conflict will result in a stalemate.

Thirty-six percent of whites, 28% of Blacks, and 22% of other minorities believe Ukraine is currently winning the war. Whites are almost twice as likely than black voters to give Biden a poor rating for his handling of Ukraine.

Fifty-one percent of voters with annual incomes above $100,000 give Biden a good or excellent rating, while those between $30,000 and $50,000 are more likely to give Biden a poor rating on Ukraine.

Among those who believe the war is a stalemate, 51% rate Biden poorly for his handling of the situation, while for those who think Ukraine is currently winning, 68% give Biden a good or excellent rating.

When asked to identify America's greatest enemy, nearly 40% chose a domestic political party rather than a foreign adversary.

The survey of 900 U.S. likely voters was conducted on Dec. 22 and Dec. 26-27 by Rasmussen Reports. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 3% with a 95% level of confidence.