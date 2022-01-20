NBC News Poll: Low Marks for Biden on Competence, Job Approval

One year into his presidency, many Americans have given President Joe Biden low marks for being competent and for having the ability to handle a crisis, a new NBC News poll reveals.

Here are how the results of the survey, released Thursday, break down:

51% gave him a “1” or a “2” on a 5-point scale on being competent and effective in office.

52% gave him a “1” or “2” on being able to handle a crisis.

53% gave him a “1” or “2” for uniting the country.

44% approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus, while 53% disapprove.

38% approve of the way he has handled the economy, while 60% disapprove.

37% approve of Biden’s handling of U.S.-Russia relations, compared to 50% who disapprove.

43% approve of Biden’s job performance, compared to 54% who disapprove. The president’s approval rating has dropped 10 points since April 2021, while his disapproval rating has increased by 15 points.

5% say his presidency has been better than expected, while 36% say it has been worse than expected. And 59% says it has been just as expected.

42% say the president is unwilling to compromise, compared to 23% who say he is too willing to compromise. About 27% say he has found the correct balance.

"This poll would have to be described as bleak, discouraging, and truly terrible," said Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

Democrat pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates added: "A year into his presidency, Joe Biden's standing with the American people is diminished, and he is a smaller figure than he was when he entered the White House."

The poll, conducted Jan. 14-28, surveyed 1,000 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.