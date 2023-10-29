×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | israel | saudi arabia | middle east

Biden Administration Preps for Broader Middle East War

By    |   Sunday, 29 October 2023 09:19 PM EDT

The White House is preparing for the Israel-Hamas war potentially to expand across the Middle East and is focusing on making sure U.S. forces in the region have the protection they need.

Regional escalation has been discussed among top White House officials, Axios reported.

The issue was discussed Friday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on a call that occurred several hours after the Israel Defense Forces expanded its Gaza operations.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is planning to visit Washington to talk to senior Biden administration officials. The visit was planned before Hamas committed its massacre in Israel earlier this month, which started the war. U.S. and Saudi officials share concerns about a regional war.

In addition, Israeli intelligence believes that Hezbollah in Lebanon will increase its attacks on Israel's northern border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday that Israeli ground troops had entered Gaza and called it the "second stage of the war." Netanyahu also said that it will be a "long and difficult campaign."

Axios reported that the ground incursion was delayed for several days because the U.S. wanted to get as many assets and defensive systems to the area as it could, with the goal of protecting U.S. troops against attacks by pro-Iran militias. Over 20 such attacks occurred in the past week.

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The White House is preparing for the Israel-Hamas war potentially to expand across the Middle East and is focusing on making sure U.S. forces in the region have the protection they need.
biden, israel, saudi arabia, middle east
229
2023-19-29
Sunday, 29 October 2023 09:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved